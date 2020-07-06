1825 Cimarron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Grapevine with direct access to Lake Grapevine bike trails! Beautifully updated to include NEW granite countertops, plush carpet, paint, new stainless stove, built-in microwave & led lighting. This lovely home features two spacious living areas, high ceilings, open dining and kitchen with bay windows, crisp white cabinets, upgraded fixtures and a charming hexagon tiled backsplash. Private master suite offers gorgeous granite with his & hers vanities. Large workshop-storage shed, private backyard with no neighbors behind you. Close to Dove pool-waterpark, splash pad, tennis courts, downtown Grapevine, Southlake and city parks. Pets considered on case by case basis.