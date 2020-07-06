All apartments in Grapevine
Grapevine, TX
1825 Cimarron Trail
1825 Cimarron Trail

1825 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Cimarron Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Grapevine with direct access to Lake Grapevine bike trails! Beautifully updated to include NEW granite countertops, plush carpet, paint, new stainless stove, built-in microwave & led lighting. This lovely home features two spacious living areas, high ceilings, open dining and kitchen with bay windows, crisp white cabinets, upgraded fixtures and a charming hexagon tiled backsplash. Private master suite offers gorgeous granite with his & hers vanities. Large workshop-storage shed, private backyard with no neighbors behind you. Close to Dove pool-waterpark, splash pad, tennis courts, downtown Grapevine, Southlake and city parks. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
1825 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 1825 Cimarron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Cimarron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Cimarron Trail offers parking.
Does 1825 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1825 Cimarron Trail has a pool.
Does 1825 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 1825 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Cimarron Trail has units with dishwashers.

