1812 Haydenbend Circle

Property available 5-1-20. Immaculate 5-2.5-2 in Grapevine - GCISD! Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, custom finishes, extensive crown molding, two living areas, Formals and so much more! Escape to the heart of the home where you'll find a fabulous family room with coffered ceilings, stunning stone fireplace and lovely built-ins. Entertain in this gourmet's kitchen with lots of room including a center island and side buffet - stainless fridge included! Large 17x14 master suite offers a 7x5 walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, arched windows, accent lighting, versatile floor plan and more nestled on lovely grounds equipped with a putting green!