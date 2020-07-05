All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1812 Haydenbend Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1812 Haydenbend Circle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

1812 Haydenbend Circle

1812 Haydenbend Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1812 Haydenbend Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Property available 5-1-20. Immaculate 5-2.5-2 in Grapevine - GCISD! Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, custom finishes, extensive crown molding, two living areas, Formals and so much more! Escape to the heart of the home where you'll find a fabulous family room with coffered ceilings, stunning stone fireplace and lovely built-ins. Entertain in this gourmet's kitchen with lots of room including a center island and side buffet - stainless fridge included! Large 17x14 master suite offers a 7x5 walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, arched windows, accent lighting, versatile floor plan and more nestled on lovely grounds equipped with a putting green!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Haydenbend Circle have any available units?
1812 Haydenbend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Haydenbend Circle have?
Some of 1812 Haydenbend Circle's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Haydenbend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Haydenbend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Haydenbend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Haydenbend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1812 Haydenbend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Haydenbend Circle offers parking.
Does 1812 Haydenbend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Haydenbend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Haydenbend Circle have a pool?
No, 1812 Haydenbend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Haydenbend Circle have accessible units?
No, 1812 Haydenbend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Haydenbend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Haydenbend Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary