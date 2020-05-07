All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1705 Overlook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1705 Overlook Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:10 AM

1705 Overlook Drive

1705 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1705 Overlook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Very, Very nice rental in Grapevine. Recent paint throughout, granite, New stove and new fixtures last year....Great yard...Super clean and located on cul-de-sac street and convenient to shopping, restaurants, highways--you name it...Commute in any direction. Best use may be as 2 bedrooms and a study with double doors.
Renter to verify schools and measures. One small dog may be considered on case by case basis.
No Cats or large dogs. Yard maintenance included. Would be available prior to July 1st with some notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Overlook Drive have any available units?
1705 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 1705 Overlook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary