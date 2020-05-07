1705 Overlook Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Very, Very nice rental in Grapevine. Recent paint throughout, granite, New stove and new fixtures last year....Great yard...Super clean and located on cul-de-sac street and convenient to shopping, restaurants, highways--you name it...Commute in any direction. Best use may be as 2 bedrooms and a study with double doors.

Renter to verify schools and measures. One small dog may be considered on case by case basis.

No Cats or large dogs. Yard maintenance included. Would be available prior to July 1st with some notice.