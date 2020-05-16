1537 Winslow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Location Location. This 3-Bedroom 2-Bath One Story In Grapevine Has Wood Flooring In All The Living Areas, Tile In The Entry, Kitchen, And Baths. Kitchen Has Room For A Table, And Features Stainless Appliances And A Solid Surface Counter-Top. Kitchen Has A Pass Thru To The Living Area. Laundry Room Is Just Off The Living Area. 2-Car Garage With A Workbench And Storage Area. Backyard Has A Concrete Patio Which Is Perfect For A Picnic Table Or Grille. Plenty Of Grass In The Backyard For Children To Play.