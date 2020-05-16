All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:42 PM

1537 Winslow Lane

Location

1537 Winslow Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Location Location. This 3-Bedroom 2-Bath One Story In Grapevine Has Wood Flooring In All The Living Areas, Tile In The Entry, Kitchen, And Baths. Kitchen Has Room For A Table, And Features Stainless Appliances And A Solid Surface Counter-Top. Kitchen Has A Pass Thru To The Living Area. Laundry Room Is Just Off The Living Area. 2-Car Garage With A Workbench And Storage Area. Backyard Has A Concrete Patio Which Is Perfect For A Picnic Table Or Grille. Plenty Of Grass In The Backyard For Children To Play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Winslow Lane have any available units?
1537 Winslow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Winslow Lane have?
Some of 1537 Winslow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Winslow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Winslow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Winslow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Winslow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1537 Winslow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Winslow Lane offers parking.
Does 1537 Winslow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Winslow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Winslow Lane have a pool?
No, 1537 Winslow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Winslow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1537 Winslow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Winslow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 Winslow Lane has units with dishwashers.

