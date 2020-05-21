1505 Overlook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grapevine is now available. This beautiful home is in a great location and features an open living area, large closets and easy access to great schools, DFW Airport, major highways, and local sightseeing attractions. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets. This home is perfect for entertaining with a large living area, sun room, and lovely mature lawn with lots of trees and backyard pool. The two sheds in the back and double car garage are an added bonus and perfect for extra storage or for the handyman in the family! Hurry! Homes this nice do not last long, so schedule your convenient self-showing today!

**Monthly pool maintenance is included in the rental price.**



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=2G9jYOzDRf&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com