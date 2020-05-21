All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

1505 Overlook Dr

1505 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Overlook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grapevine is now available. This beautiful home is in a great location and features an open living area, large closets and easy access to great schools, DFW Airport, major highways, and local sightseeing attractions. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets. This home is perfect for entertaining with a large living area, sun room, and lovely mature lawn with lots of trees and backyard pool. The two sheds in the back and double car garage are an added bonus and perfect for extra storage or for the handyman in the family! Hurry! Homes this nice do not last long, so schedule your convenient self-showing today!
**Monthly pool maintenance is included in the rental price.**

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=2G9jYOzDRf&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Overlook Dr have any available units?
1505 Overlook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Overlook Dr have?
Some of 1505 Overlook Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Overlook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Overlook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Overlook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Overlook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Overlook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Overlook Dr offers parking.
Does 1505 Overlook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Overlook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Overlook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Overlook Dr has a pool.
Does 1505 Overlook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1505 Overlook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Overlook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Overlook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

