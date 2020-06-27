All apartments in Grapevine
Location

1409 Rider Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate single family home in quiet neighborhood, less than a quarter mile from Lake Grapevine with area parks and walking trails. Hardwood floors throughout, quality carpeting in bedrooms, all bathrooms updated with fresh paint and fixtures. Stainless appliances with granite counters, four bedrooms with huge office, washer and dryer included, two car garage and home is currently available fully furnished. Available furnished for 2700 a month, furnishings are negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. 20 min to Downtown Dallas or Fort Worth. Close to Downtown Grapevine, Great Wolf Lodge, Gaylord Texan and DFW airport. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Rider Circle have any available units?
1409 Rider Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Rider Circle have?
Some of 1409 Rider Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Rider Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Rider Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Rider Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Rider Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1409 Rider Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Rider Circle offers parking.
Does 1409 Rider Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Rider Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Rider Circle have a pool?
No, 1409 Rider Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Rider Circle have accessible units?
No, 1409 Rider Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Rider Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Rider Circle has units with dishwashers.

