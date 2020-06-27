1409 Rider Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate single family home in quiet neighborhood, less than a quarter mile from Lake Grapevine with area parks and walking trails. Hardwood floors throughout, quality carpeting in bedrooms, all bathrooms updated with fresh paint and fixtures. Stainless appliances with granite counters, four bedrooms with huge office, washer and dryer included, two car garage and home is currently available fully furnished. Available furnished for 2700 a month, furnishings are negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. 20 min to Downtown Dallas or Fort Worth. Close to Downtown Grapevine, Great Wolf Lodge, Gaylord Texan and DFW airport. No smoking