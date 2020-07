Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Grapevine near schools and Baylor hospital. Updates. Garage with opener. Gas starter on fireplace. fenced backyard. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and Luxury Vinyl plank in living, dining, and hall. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. $40 app fee per adult. TAR application, copy of DL's and last 3 paystubs. Pets on owners approval and $300 pet deposit per pet.