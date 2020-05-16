1211 Berkley Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access key fob access pet friendly

Truly one of a kind rental in a great neighborhood near Nash Farm! This beautifully updated 3-2-2 brick home boasts many upgraded features. Keyless Entry, Nest Thermostat, Nest Smoke & Carbon Monoxide detectors, Voice Controlled lights in the open Kitchen and Master Bedroom, Security Cameras, All LED lighting, Solar Panels that will help cover electricity costs, HVAC System installed in the last couple of years, landscaped front and back yards, and an internet controlled sprinkler system. Tenant pays utilities, renters insurance, TV, Phone and internet.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 40lbs allowed. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable.