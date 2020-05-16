All apartments in Grapevine
1211 Berkley Drive
1211 Berkley Drive

1211 Berkley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Berkley Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Truly one of a kind rental in a great neighborhood near Nash Farm! This beautifully updated 3-2-2 brick home boasts many upgraded features. Keyless Entry, Nest Thermostat, Nest Smoke & Carbon Monoxide detectors, Voice Controlled lights in the open Kitchen and Master Bedroom, Security Cameras, All LED lighting, Solar Panels that will help cover electricity costs, HVAC System installed in the last couple of years, landscaped front and back yards, and an internet controlled sprinkler system. Tenant pays utilities, renters insurance, TV, Phone and internet.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 40lbs allowed. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500, half non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Berkley Drive have any available units?
1211 Berkley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Berkley Drive have?
Some of 1211 Berkley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Berkley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Berkley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Berkley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Berkley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Berkley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Berkley Drive offers parking.
Does 1211 Berkley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Berkley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Berkley Drive have a pool?
No, 1211 Berkley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Berkley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 Berkley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Berkley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Berkley Drive has units with dishwashers.

