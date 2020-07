Amenities

Nice 1 bed, 1 bath duplex with large fenced yard. Updated Kitchen and indoor laundry with washer and dryer. It is surrounded by shops, with some restaurants within walking distance. Close to Main street and the lake down Dove Road, the adjacent street. Both are a short drive away. Come look today!