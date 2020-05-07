All apartments in Grapevine
1120 Terrace Drive

Location

1120 Terrace Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Perfectly Charming Home!!! This is your chance to live in Grapevine in a vintage home! Just painted, new flooring as well as original hardwoods recovered! No carpet. New Kitchen Appliances, Fridge Included. Farmhouse sink, loads of cabinets. Cute breakfast nook and a separate room for dining room or office, etc. Oversized laundry room! Master Bath is completely renovated. Huge Lot! A pet on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants must complete TAR lease app. Once app has been reviewed by owner, potential tenant(s) will then submit app fee ($45) online at TrophyRealtors.com.
$250 of pet deposit is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

