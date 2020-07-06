1040 Woodbriar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Would you like to live within walking distance to lake trails in an established neighborhood in Carroll ISD? This spacious home in has a large versatile floorplan with 3 living, 2 dining, 4 bedrooms and lots of storage throughout with ample built in cabinets and huge closets. Home has great natural lighting & a covered patio with a nice sized fenced yard with mature shade trees. Kitchen has granite counters with a large island. Dual sinks in both full bathrooms. Upstairs master suite features bay window, vaulted ceilings, french doors, 2 closets, separate shower & jetted tub. Pets on case by case basis, landlord reserves the right to decline pets. Shown by appt only, tenant must carry renters insurance.