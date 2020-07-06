All apartments in Grapevine
1040 Woodbriar Drive

Location

1040 Woodbriar Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Would you like to live within walking distance to lake trails in an established neighborhood in Carroll ISD? This spacious home in has a large versatile floorplan with 3 living, 2 dining, 4 bedrooms and lots of storage throughout with ample built in cabinets and huge closets. Home has great natural lighting & a covered patio with a nice sized fenced yard with mature shade trees. Kitchen has granite counters with a large island. Dual sinks in both full bathrooms. Upstairs master suite features bay window, vaulted ceilings, french doors, 2 closets, separate shower & jetted tub. Pets on case by case basis, landlord reserves the right to decline pets. Shown by appt only, tenant must carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Woodbriar Drive have any available units?
1040 Woodbriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Woodbriar Drive have?
Some of 1040 Woodbriar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Woodbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Woodbriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Woodbriar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Woodbriar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Woodbriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Woodbriar Drive offers parking.
Does 1040 Woodbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Woodbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Woodbriar Drive have a pool?
No, 1040 Woodbriar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Woodbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Woodbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Woodbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Woodbriar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

