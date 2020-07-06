1040 Woodbriar Drive

Amenities
Would you like to live within walking distance to lake trails in an established neighborhood in Carroll ISD? This spacious home in has a large versatile floorplan with 3 living, 2 dining, 4 bedrooms and lots of storage throughout with ample built in cabinets and huge closets. Home has great natural lighting & a covered patio with a nice sized fenced yard with mature shade trees. Kitchen has granite counters with a large island. Dual sinks in both full bathrooms. Upstairs master suite features bay window, vaulted ceilings, french doors, 2 closets, separate shower & jetted tub. Pets on case by case basis, landlord reserves the right to decline pets. Shown by appt only, tenant must carry renters insurance.