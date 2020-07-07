936 Furlong Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bright & Open Floor Plan. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Two Living Areas & Two Dining Areas Large Family Room Open to The Kitchen. The Kitchen Comes With All the Modern Amenities Stainless Appliances, Decorative Lighting, Etc. Large Master bedroom with large master with separate shower and tub, large walk-in closet.

private Backyard. Centrally Located With Easy Access To Major Hwy 360 & 161 And I-20 & Close To Shopping Centers. See Supplement section of MLS for eligibility requirements