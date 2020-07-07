All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:06 AM

936 Furlong Drive

936 Furlong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

936 Furlong Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright & Open Floor Plan. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Two Living Areas & Two Dining Areas Large Family Room Open to The Kitchen. The Kitchen Comes With All the Modern Amenities Stainless Appliances, Decorative Lighting, Etc. Large Master bedroom with large master with separate shower and tub, large walk-in closet.
private Backyard. Centrally Located With Easy Access To Major Hwy 360 & 161 And I-20 & Close To Shopping Centers. See Supplement section of MLS for eligibility requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Furlong Drive have any available units?
936 Furlong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Furlong Drive have?
Some of 936 Furlong Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Furlong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
936 Furlong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Furlong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 936 Furlong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 936 Furlong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 936 Furlong Drive offers parking.
Does 936 Furlong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Furlong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Furlong Drive have a pool?
No, 936 Furlong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 936 Furlong Drive have accessible units?
No, 936 Furlong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Furlong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Furlong Drive has units with dishwashers.

