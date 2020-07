Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Welcome to this lovely townhome in Mountain Creek Subdivision! This 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home has plenty of space. Two great size living rooms downstairs with a guest bathroom. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. There is a community pool and tennis court. Water, trash, lawn care, and sewer is included. Home will be ready for move in by July. There is covered parking and a small fenced yard. Easy access to Hwy I-20. Pets are a case by case basis.