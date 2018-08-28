803 Prairie Creek Drive

Amenities

Property has Great Location, close to Hwy I-20 & 161! 3 Bed-Rm's, 2 Bath-Rm's with a good size Living Rm area with decorative fire place, Ceiling Fans thru out! Master Bath-Rm has Walk-in Closet Space & extra linen closet, Separate Garden Tub & Shower area. Laminate Wood Flooring for the 3 Bedrooms and Tile Flooring for the Living Rm and Kitchen area! Fenced Back yard with Patio Space for Entertainment! Must have 12 months previous or current Rental History in Good Standing & All Terms of the Lease have been completed, No Outstanding Balances, TAR Application required, proof of income with the most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & DL, must be turned in at the Office, Sorry no Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!