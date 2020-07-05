7108 Playa

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Elegant, open concept home with stunning stone work & large mature trees. Enter to see a beautiful, winding staircase & a living area with large windows, fireplace, & built-ins that add a custom charm. Make your way into the large ceramic tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, an island, granite counter tops, separate breakfast area & dining room. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, bath with separate garden tub & shower, as well as his & hers sinks. Downstairs features another bedroom with a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a media room, game room, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Relax on your back covered porch overlooking your backyard with no neighbors!