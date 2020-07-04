All apartments in Grand Prairie
5888 Crestview Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 6:50 AM

5888 Crestview Drive

5888 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5888 Crestview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated home with recent paint and new laminate flooring! Spacious split bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with skylight overlooking the dining room and spacious family room. Master suite with spacious closet. Secondary living room can be used as a game room or office. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake and Marina. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING INDOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

