5888 Crestview Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool

Beautifully renovated home with recent paint and new laminate flooring! Spacious split bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with skylight overlooking the dining room and spacious family room. Master suite with spacious closet. Secondary living room can be used as a game room or office. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake and Marina. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING INDOOR.