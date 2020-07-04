All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5024 Italia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5024 Italia Lane
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:03 AM

5024 Italia Lane

5024 Italia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5024 Italia Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Gated community Town home with a great curb appeal and white Austin stone adorning the top of the building with Four bedroom-Two Living room-One dining area-Three full bath rooms-Two Car garage-built-in microwave with all stainless steel appliances package-Granite counter top -with a real hard wood flooring and ceramic tile in all wet areas - carpet in all bedrooms with double vanities-separate shower-jetted tub in the master bath room with a very large closet with a community swimming pool with a cabana including and custom made window blind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Italia Lane have any available units?
5024 Italia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 Italia Lane have?
Some of 5024 Italia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Italia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Italia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Italia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5024 Italia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5024 Italia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Italia Lane offers parking.
Does 5024 Italia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Italia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Italia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5024 Italia Lane has a pool.
Does 5024 Italia Lane have accessible units?
No, 5024 Italia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Italia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Italia Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District