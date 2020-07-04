5024 Italia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Gated community Town home with a great curb appeal and white Austin stone adorning the top of the building with Four bedroom-Two Living room-One dining area-Three full bath rooms-Two Car garage-built-in microwave with all stainless steel appliances package-Granite counter top -with a real hard wood flooring and ceramic tile in all wet areas - carpet in all bedrooms with double vanities-separate shower-jetted tub in the master bath room with a very large closet with a community swimming pool with a cabana including and custom made window blind.