Beautiful Gated community Town home with a great curb appeal and white Austin stone adorning the top of the building with Four bedroom-Two Living room-One dining area-Three full bath rooms-Two Car garage-built-in microwave with all stainless steel appliances package-Granite counter top -with a real hard wood flooring and ceramic tile in all wet areas - carpet in all bedrooms with double vanities-separate shower-jetted tub in the master bath room with a very large closet with a community swimming pool with a cabana including and custom made window blind.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5024 Italia Lane have any available units?
5024 Italia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.