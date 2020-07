Amenities

Great location close to I20 and HWY360. Large family room with gas log fireplace greats you upon entry. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cook-top with convection oven and granite counter tops. Home features ceramic wood look tile flooring in Bedrooms, dining and living area. Study has french doors and picture window looking out on back yard. Nice sized master suite features separate sinks and vanities, roomy shower and walk in closet. Hurry this won't last long!