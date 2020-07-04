4935 Screech Owl Lane

Amenities

This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with open floor plan, has a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, etc. One block away from the community park with playground, pond, trail, and ballpark. This rental house is located at Highhawk subdivision. Has an excellent location, within one mile distance you have 6 supermarkets, 3 top banks, 2 ERs and 2 urgent care, 2 main pharmacies, a shopping center, the Joe Pool Lake, walking trails, and easy access to I-20, HW-161 and HW-360 for fast commute.