Grand Prairie, TX
4935 Screech Owl Lane
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:55 AM

4935 Screech Owl Lane

4935 Screech Owl Ln
Grand Prairie
Location

4935 Screech Owl Ln, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with open floor plan, has a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, etc. One block away from the community park with playground, pond, trail, and ballpark. This rental house is located at Highhawk subdivision. Has an excellent location, within one mile distance you have 6 supermarkets, 3 top banks, 2 ERs and 2 urgent care, 2 main pharmacies, a shopping center, the Joe Pool Lake, walking trails, and easy access to I-20, HW-161 and HW-360 for fast commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Screech Owl Lane have any available units?
4935 Screech Owl Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Screech Owl Lane have?
Some of 4935 Screech Owl Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Screech Owl Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Screech Owl Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Screech Owl Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Screech Owl Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4935 Screech Owl Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Screech Owl Lane offers parking.
Does 4935 Screech Owl Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Screech Owl Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Screech Owl Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4935 Screech Owl Lane has a pool.
Does 4935 Screech Owl Lane have accessible units?
No, 4935 Screech Owl Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Screech Owl Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 Screech Owl Lane has units with dishwashers.

