4722 Thames Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fresh paint. Carpets professionally cleaned recently. Open kitchen with over sized island and bar top perfect for entertaining. Cozy gas fireplace located in the main living room. Unwind in this master retreat with separate shower, tub and an over sized walk-in closet! Split master, fourth bedroom could be used as an office with french doors. Enjoy the outdoors with this large covered patio featuring two ceiling fans with a view of palm trees! Community pool and playground within walking distance.