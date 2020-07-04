All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4722 Thames Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4722 Thames Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:32 AM

4722 Thames Drive

4722 Thames Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4722 Thames Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fresh paint. Carpets professionally cleaned recently. Open kitchen with over sized island and bar top perfect for entertaining. Cozy gas fireplace located in the main living room. Unwind in this master retreat with separate shower, tub and an over sized walk-in closet! Split master, fourth bedroom could be used as an office with french doors. Enjoy the outdoors with this large covered patio featuring two ceiling fans with a view of palm trees! Community pool and playground within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Thames Drive have any available units?
4722 Thames Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Thames Drive have?
Some of 4722 Thames Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Thames Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Thames Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Thames Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Thames Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4722 Thames Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Thames Drive offers parking.
Does 4722 Thames Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Thames Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Thames Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4722 Thames Drive has a pool.
Does 4722 Thames Drive have accessible units?
No, 4722 Thames Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Thames Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 Thames Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District