Nice home with huge lot* all ceramic floors* big master* Converted garage* big rooms with large closets* Feels bigger than it is* fresh paint*Great storage building with electricity detached* Washer dryer and refrigerator to stay* Central heat, central air, ceiling fans. Can walk to nearby schools. Few steps to jogging* nice park with swings for the kids and relax by the pond. Minutes away from major highways and shopping.