Home
Grand Prairie, TX
408 Victoria Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM
408 Victoria Dr
408 Victoria Drive
No Longer Available
Location
408 Victoria Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Coming Soon! Lovely 2 Story, 1 1/2 Bath, 1-Car Garage, 2 Bedrooms, Duplex, Fenced Backyard, Washer/Dryer Hookups.
(RLNE5725657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Victoria Dr have any available units?
408 Victoria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 408 Victoria Dr have?
Some of 408 Victoria Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 Victoria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
408 Victoria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Victoria Dr pet-friendly?
No, 408 Victoria Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 408 Victoria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 408 Victoria Dr offers parking.
Does 408 Victoria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Victoria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Victoria Dr have a pool?
No, 408 Victoria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 408 Victoria Dr have accessible units?
No, 408 Victoria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Victoria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Victoria Dr has units with dishwashers.
