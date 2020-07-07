All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:47 AM

345 Ware Drive

345 Ware Dr · No Longer Available
Location

345 Ware Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to This Three Bedroom Floorplan with Upgrades to Include Granite Countertops, New Appliances, Fixtures and Wood Plank Flooring Throughout!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Deposits: $1,200.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Ware Drive have any available units?
345 Ware Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Ware Drive have?
Some of 345 Ware Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Ware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345 Ware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Ware Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Ware Drive is pet friendly.
Does 345 Ware Drive offer parking?
No, 345 Ware Drive does not offer parking.
Does 345 Ware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Ware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Ware Drive have a pool?
No, 345 Ware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 345 Ware Drive have accessible units?
No, 345 Ware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Ware Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Ware Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

