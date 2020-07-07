345 Ware Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to This Three Bedroom Floorplan with Upgrades to Include Granite Countertops, New Appliances, Fixtures and Wood Plank Flooring Throughout!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Deposits: $1,200.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.