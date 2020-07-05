All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:39 AM

3228 Guadaloupe

3228 Guadaloupe · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Guadaloupe, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 4 bedroom property in Mira Lagos subdivision, highly sought after community, Mansfield ISD. Close to all schools. Property has been substantially updated including granite counter top, front and back porch, beautiful backyard. 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 living rooms (front and back). Beautiful neighborhood with community pool. Application requires written application form, application fee is $55 per adult, application fee is non-refundable, it can be paid electronically, pets is assessed on case by case basis depending on breed, size and number of pets, if accepted, it will require Pet Deposit and Pet Agreement. Furniture, fridge shown in photos not included. Playground equipment in backyard is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Guadaloupe have any available units?
3228 Guadaloupe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Guadaloupe have?
Some of 3228 Guadaloupe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Guadaloupe currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Guadaloupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Guadaloupe pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Guadaloupe is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Guadaloupe offer parking?
No, 3228 Guadaloupe does not offer parking.
Does 3228 Guadaloupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Guadaloupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Guadaloupe have a pool?
Yes, 3228 Guadaloupe has a pool.
Does 3228 Guadaloupe have accessible units?
No, 3228 Guadaloupe does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Guadaloupe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Guadaloupe has units with dishwashers.

