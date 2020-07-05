3228 Guadaloupe

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom property in Mira Lagos subdivision, highly sought after community, Mansfield ISD. Close to all schools. Property has been substantially updated including granite counter top, front and back porch, beautiful backyard. 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 living rooms (front and back). Beautiful neighborhood with community pool. Application requires written application form, application fee is $55 per adult, application fee is non-refundable, it can be paid electronically, pets is assessed on case by case basis depending on breed, size and number of pets, if accepted, it will require Pet Deposit and Pet Agreement. Furniture, fridge shown in photos not included. Playground equipment in backyard is included.