All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3219 Fluvia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3219 Fluvia
Last updated August 21 2019 at 2:51 PM

3219 Fluvia

3219 Fluvia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3219 Fluvia, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautiful updated home in sought after Mira Lagos Subdivision. This lovely home has an open kitchen concept that you do not want to miss out on. The floor plan comes with many updates that include cabinets with soft hinges, quartz countertops for the kitchen, a large kitchen island, laminate flooring and etc. Amenities include a neighborhood playground and community pool. Minutes away from Joe Pool Lake. Easy access to Hwy 360 and near many shopping centers. Home will not last! Home will be ready for showings on September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Fluvia have any available units?
3219 Fluvia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Fluvia have?
Some of 3219 Fluvia's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Fluvia currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Fluvia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Fluvia pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Fluvia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3219 Fluvia offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Fluvia offers parking.
Does 3219 Fluvia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Fluvia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Fluvia have a pool?
Yes, 3219 Fluvia has a pool.
Does 3219 Fluvia have accessible units?
No, 3219 Fluvia does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Fluvia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 Fluvia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District