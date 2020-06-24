3219 Fluvia

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful updated home in sought after Mira Lagos Subdivision. This lovely home has an open kitchen concept that you do not want to miss out on. The floor plan comes with many updates that include cabinets with soft hinges, quartz countertops for the kitchen, a large kitchen island, laminate flooring and etc. Amenities include a neighborhood playground and community pool. Minutes away from Joe Pool Lake. Easy access to Hwy 360 and near many shopping centers. Home will not last! Home will be ready for showings on September 1st.