317 E Crossland Boulevard

Property is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Large Open Floor Plan, 2 Living Room Areas, Kitchen Opens up to 2nd Living Room area. Great Floor Plan for Entertaining with Family & Friends! Location is Close to I-20 and Hwy 161, Restaurants & Shopping close by to Neighborhood. No Pets allowed at the Property! Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History in overall Good Standing with no outstanding Balances. Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs) Copy of DL, All required Documents must +Application Fee must be turned in at the Office, No Emailing or Faxing.. Thank You! Sorry No Housing Voucher for the Property! Thank You!