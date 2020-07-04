All apartments in Grand Prairie
317 E Crossland Boulevard
317 E Crossland Boulevard

317 W Crossland Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

317 W Crossland Blvd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Property is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Large Open Floor Plan, 2 Living Room Areas, Kitchen Opens up to 2nd Living Room area. Great Floor Plan for Entertaining with Family & Friends! Location is Close to I-20 and Hwy 161, Restaurants & Shopping close by to Neighborhood. No Pets allowed at the Property! Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History in overall Good Standing with no outstanding Balances. Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs) Copy of DL, All required Documents must +Application Fee must be turned in at the Office, No Emailing or Faxing.. Thank You! Sorry No Housing Voucher for the Property! Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard have any available units?
317 E Crossland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 317 E Crossland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
317 E Crossland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 E Crossland Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 317 E Crossland Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard offer parking?
No, 317 E Crossland Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 E Crossland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard have a pool?
No, 317 E Crossland Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 317 E Crossland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 E Crossland Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 E Crossland Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 E Crossland Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

