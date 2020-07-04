All apartments in Grand Prairie
3128 Teodoro Drive
3128 Teodoro Drive

3128 Teodoro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Teodoro Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The all-brick front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, a fireplace for relaxing nights in, walk in closet, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Teodoro Drive have any available units?
3128 Teodoro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Teodoro Drive have?
Some of 3128 Teodoro Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Teodoro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Teodoro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Teodoro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Teodoro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3128 Teodoro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Teodoro Drive offers parking.
Does 3128 Teodoro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Teodoro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Teodoro Drive have a pool?
No, 3128 Teodoro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Teodoro Drive have accessible units?
No, 3128 Teodoro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Teodoro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Teodoro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

