3128 Teodoro Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The all-brick front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, a fireplace for relaxing nights in, walk in closet, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.