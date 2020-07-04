All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:40 AM

3040 Clemente Drive

3040 Clemente Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Clemente Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3040 Clemente is a home that offers lots of room, both inside and out! The home sits on the corner and has a big front yard! The private backyard is equally as impressive. Inside you will find 2 big living areas and 2 big dining areas. The kitchen is huge and offers plenty of countertop and cabinet storage. The laundry room also has shelving for pantry items. Upstairs you will find a oversized master bedroom that has 2 walk-in closets and both a stand-alone shower and big, deep bathtub. The other three bedrooms are also quite big and all have a walk-in closet. Don't miss out on this spacious and clean home! Super easy access to Hwy 360. Schedule your showing today!

Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Clemente Drive have any available units?
3040 Clemente Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Clemente Drive have?
Some of 3040 Clemente Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Clemente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Clemente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Clemente Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Clemente Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Clemente Drive offer parking?
No, 3040 Clemente Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3040 Clemente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Clemente Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Clemente Drive have a pool?
No, 3040 Clemente Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Clemente Drive have accessible units?
No, 3040 Clemente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Clemente Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Clemente Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

