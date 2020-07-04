3040 Clemente Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3040 Clemente is a home that offers lots of room, both inside and out! The home sits on the corner and has a big front yard! The private backyard is equally as impressive. Inside you will find 2 big living areas and 2 big dining areas. The kitchen is huge and offers plenty of countertop and cabinet storage. The laundry room also has shelving for pantry items. Upstairs you will find a oversized master bedroom that has 2 walk-in closets and both a stand-alone shower and big, deep bathtub. The other three bedrooms are also quite big and all have a walk-in closet. Don't miss out on this spacious and clean home! Super easy access to Hwy 360. Schedule your showing today!



Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.