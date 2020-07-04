3035 Cesareo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Modern four bedroom home with 3200 + square footage of living space. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, large island, lots of cabinet storage. The spacious kitchen offers room for large gathering for entertaining guest or large family. Two living areas , one with a fireplace both on first floor. Master bedroom is over size , will accommodate large size furnishing. Additional bedrooms are all located on the second floor,half bathroom located downstairs, with large backyard. Located within minutes for Joe Pool Lake, shopping center, major roads. Walking distance to elementary school. Not accepting pets or housing vouchers