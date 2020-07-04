3014 Mesa Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Location, Location, Location! Home is centrally located right off Tollway 161, near all the restaurants, many shops like Ikea, and the Entertainment District including Epic water park, Main Event, and a unique children's park playground right down the street. Open concept living and dining room, tall ceiling, split bedrooms, and a covered patio spacious backyard for all your entertainment. 4 bedrooms to host a large family and both bathrooms have dual sinks so no sharing is required. Master has laminate flooring while all other bedrooms have newer carpet. Come check out this property and get in before the Holiday before it is soon to be gone.