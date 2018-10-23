All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

2911 Velero, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
READY FOR LEASE NOW!!!~ STUNNING 2 STORY HOME IN MIRA LAGOS NEAR LAKE JOE POOL!!~Great open floorplan with beautiful Wood Floors!!*Split level Staircase with lower level views from big upstairs Gameroom*Lrg Gourmet Kitchen with Granite CT,wide Island,W-I Pantry & access to both Dining areas*Spacious Living with towering ceilings,Cast Stone FP & back wall of windows*Lrg Owner's en-suite with Garden Tub,shower,dual vanities & W-I closet + Full Bath & 2 additional Bedrooms down*Front swing drive,2 covd front Patio's + covd back Patio*Located in a Master Planned Community with 3 Pools,Club House,Walking Trails,Parks,Playgrounds & New Fitness Center!*Less than 1.5 miles to Mansfield Schools,near Shops,Dining & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Velero have any available units?
2911 Velero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 Velero have?
Some of 2911 Velero's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Velero currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Velero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Velero pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Velero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2911 Velero offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Velero offers parking.
Does 2911 Velero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Velero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Velero have a pool?
Yes, 2911 Velero has a pool.
Does 2911 Velero have accessible units?
No, 2911 Velero does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Velero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 Velero has units with dishwashers.

