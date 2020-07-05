All apartments in Grand Prairie
2828 S Serrano
2828 S Serrano

2828 South Serrano · No Longer Available
Location

2828 South Serrano, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Truly move-in ready with fresh designer paint, updated lighting, and new carpet! Open floor plan with an abundance of windows. Spacious living w-fireplace; kitchen w-upgraded SS appliances-including refrigerator and tons of cabinets! Split bedrooms; spacious master w-huge walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Landscaped w-full sprinkler system; garage with openers. Located in coveted Mansfield ISD!! All this in scenic master-planned community of Mira Lagos with 3 community pools, parks and jogging-bike trails. Close to Joe Pool Lake and marina. Front yard landscaping included with rent, tenant to care for the backyard only. Sprinkler system in both front and backyards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 S Serrano have any available units?
2828 S Serrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 S Serrano have?
Some of 2828 S Serrano's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 S Serrano currently offering any rent specials?
2828 S Serrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 S Serrano pet-friendly?
No, 2828 S Serrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2828 S Serrano offer parking?
Yes, 2828 S Serrano offers parking.
Does 2828 S Serrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 S Serrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 S Serrano have a pool?
Yes, 2828 S Serrano has a pool.
Does 2828 S Serrano have accessible units?
No, 2828 S Serrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 S Serrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 S Serrano has units with dishwashers.

