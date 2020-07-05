2828 S Serrano

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Truly move-in ready with fresh designer paint, updated lighting, and new carpet! Open floor plan with an abundance of windows. Spacious living w-fireplace; kitchen w-upgraded SS appliances-including refrigerator and tons of cabinets! Split bedrooms; spacious master w-huge walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Landscaped w-full sprinkler system; garage with openers. Located in coveted Mansfield ISD!! All this in scenic master-planned community of Mira Lagos with 3 community pools, parks and jogging-bike trails. Close to Joe Pool Lake and marina. Front yard landscaping included with rent, tenant to care for the backyard only. Sprinkler system in both front and backyards.