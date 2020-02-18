All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2828 Oak Glen Court

2828 Oak Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Oak Glen Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A loto of home for the price here! Six Yr old home in cul-de-sac. Mansfield schools, near Joe Pool Lk & Loyd Park. Open living area, b'fast nook & kitchen, + formal dining betw kitchen & front entry. Granite counter kitchen. Downstairs den can be fifth bedrm, with closets, + full bathroom adjacent. Master suite with spacious bathroom featuring garden tub, shower, twin basins, walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 more bedrooms, full bath, family area. Wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, tiled kitchens & baths. Bedrooms carpeted. 2 water heaters. Yard privately fenced. Yard care, security syst, HOA dues included in rent payment. Sorry no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Oak Glen Court have any available units?
2828 Oak Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Oak Glen Court have?
Some of 2828 Oak Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Oak Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Oak Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Oak Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Oak Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2828 Oak Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Oak Glen Court offers parking.
Does 2828 Oak Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Oak Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Oak Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Oak Glen Court has a pool.
Does 2828 Oak Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2828 Oak Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Oak Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Oak Glen Court has units with dishwashers.

