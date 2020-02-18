2828 Oak Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A loto of home for the price here! Six Yr old home in cul-de-sac. Mansfield schools, near Joe Pool Lk & Loyd Park. Open living area, b'fast nook & kitchen, + formal dining betw kitchen & front entry. Granite counter kitchen. Downstairs den can be fifth bedrm, with closets, + full bathroom adjacent. Master suite with spacious bathroom featuring garden tub, shower, twin basins, walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 more bedrooms, full bath, family area. Wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, tiled kitchens & baths. Bedrooms carpeted. 2 water heaters. Yard privately fenced. Yard care, security syst, HOA dues included in rent payment. Sorry no vouchers.