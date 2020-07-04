2823 Ector Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood with Mansfield schools! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Open floor plan with spacious family room. Recent neutral paint throughout, high quality handscrape laminate wood flooring throughout! Stainless steel appliances, master suite, large kitchen that opens to the family room. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake and Marina. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.