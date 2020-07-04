All apartments in Grand Prairie
2823 Ector Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:15 PM

2823 Ector Drive

2823 Ector Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Ector Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood with Mansfield schools! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Open floor plan with spacious family room. Recent neutral paint throughout, high quality handscrape laminate wood flooring throughout! Stainless steel appliances, master suite, large kitchen that opens to the family room. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake and Marina. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. A MUST SEE!!! Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Ector Drive have any available units?
2823 Ector Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Ector Drive have?
Some of 2823 Ector Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Ector Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Ector Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Ector Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Ector Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2823 Ector Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Ector Drive offers parking.
Does 2823 Ector Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 Ector Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Ector Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2823 Ector Drive has a pool.
Does 2823 Ector Drive have accessible units?
No, 2823 Ector Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Ector Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Ector Drive has units with dishwashers.

