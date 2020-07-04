2810 Fenwick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The all-brick front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a spacious lawn, and a covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a small patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of space for outdoor entertaining. The interior features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, with plush carpeting in the front room, which offers a fireplace for your comfort on cozy nights in, and there is also a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a window into the living room, and lots of cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!



Please verify schools.