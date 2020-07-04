All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2810 Fenwick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2810 Fenwick Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2810 Fenwick Street

2810 Fenwick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Sheffield Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2810 Fenwick Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The all-brick front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a spacious lawn, and a covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a small patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of space for outdoor entertaining. The interior features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, with plush carpeting in the front room, which offers a fireplace for your comfort on cozy nights in, and there is also a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a window into the living room, and lots of cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Fenwick Street have any available units?
2810 Fenwick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Fenwick Street have?
Some of 2810 Fenwick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Fenwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Fenwick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Fenwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Fenwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2810 Fenwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Fenwick Street offers parking.
Does 2810 Fenwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Fenwick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Fenwick Street have a pool?
No, 2810 Fenwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Fenwick Street have accessible units?
No, 2810 Fenwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Fenwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Fenwick Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District