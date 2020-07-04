All apartments in Grand Prairie
2660 Blackstone Drive

2660 Blackstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Blackstone Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Well kept home with many upgrades. Solar screens for maximizing energy efficiency. Luxury vinyl plank throughout living area and master. Kitchen has desirable over-sized island with an abundance of counter space and cabinet storage. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Master downstairs with window sitting area. Upstairs game or media room. Enjoy the incredible zoysia (like plush carpet) grass in front and back yard. Lawn maintenance INCLUDED. Great location with easy access to major highways, shopping, and dining. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
2660 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 2660 Blackstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2660 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Blackstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2660 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2660 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2660 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

