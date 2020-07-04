Rent Calculator
Grand Prairie, TX
2640 Santiago Circle
2640 Santiago Circle
2640 Santiago Circle
No Longer Available
Location
2640 Santiago Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Easy access to major Hwy I-20, I-30,161.
Master with one full bath in downstairs and two other rooms and one full bath upstairs.
Agent is co owner of the property.
One month rent in advance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2640 Santiago Circle have any available units?
2640 Santiago Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 2640 Santiago Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Santiago Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Santiago Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Santiago Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2640 Santiago Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Santiago Circle offers parking.
Does 2640 Santiago Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Santiago Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Santiago Circle have a pool?
No, 2640 Santiago Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Santiago Circle have accessible units?
No, 2640 Santiago Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Santiago Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 Santiago Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Santiago Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Santiago Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
