2630 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Original Milan plan with tons of designer extras. This one has lots of high end finishes. Former Model Home with only 1 year occupied!

Both bedrooms are set up as master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs. Gorgeous wood floors and upgraded carpet. The open floor plan starts with a huge kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, new stainless refrigerator, and a large island. Fridge, Washer and dryer included. LAKESHORE VILLAGE is an awesome community right on JOE POOL LAKE, with a gorgeous community pool, ponds, and an Italian architecture that makes is a great place to come home to. Parking restricted to 2 Cars.

Great DFW location!!