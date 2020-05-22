2617 Glenwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

One of a kind home, located in Carrollton, has beautiful updates throughout! Gorgeous dark bamboo flooring, natural stone features, built-in wet bar and gorgeous natural light throughout. Relax in the tranquil and luxurious master bedroom with dual glass bowl sinks, jetted tub with stunning tile, separate shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious living room featuring an amazing stone fireplace with recessed lighting, leading you out into the awesome enclosed sun room. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!