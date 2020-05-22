All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2617 Glenwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2617 Glenwood Court
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:28 PM

2617 Glenwood Court

2617 Glenwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2617 Glenwood, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
One of a kind home, located in Carrollton, has beautiful updates throughout! Gorgeous dark bamboo flooring, natural stone features, built-in wet bar and gorgeous natural light throughout. Relax in the tranquil and luxurious master bedroom with dual glass bowl sinks, jetted tub with stunning tile, separate shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious living room featuring an amazing stone fireplace with recessed lighting, leading you out into the awesome enclosed sun room. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Glenwood Court have any available units?
2617 Glenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Glenwood Court have?
Some of 2617 Glenwood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Glenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Glenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Glenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Glenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2617 Glenwood Court offer parking?
No, 2617 Glenwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Glenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Glenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Glenwood Court have a pool?
No, 2617 Glenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Glenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2617 Glenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Glenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Glenwood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District