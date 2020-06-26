2610 Isbella Drive

Amenities

Home Sweet Home in Grand Prairie TX 75052. This sparkling half duplex recently remodeled has 3 bedrooms, one full bath and two half baths, one car garage with opener. Has granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, updated bathrooms, new fixtures, new carpet, New refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, fresh paint, and much more. Close to I-20, I-30, 161. No pets. No smoking. No Waterbeds. Tenant pays renters insurance. Monthly rent $1370. Security Deposit $1370. Lease agreement requires: lease application and credit-background check approval.