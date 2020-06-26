All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
2610 Isbella Drive
2610 Isbella Drive

2610 Isbella Drive
Grand Prairie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

2610 Isbella Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home Sweet Home in Grand Prairie TX 75052. This sparkling half duplex recently remodeled has 3 bedrooms, one full bath and two half baths, one car garage with opener. Has granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, updated bathrooms, new fixtures, new carpet, New refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, fresh paint, and much more. Close to I-20, I-30, 161. No pets. No smoking. No Waterbeds. Tenant pays renters insurance. Monthly rent $1370. Security Deposit $1370. Lease agreement requires: lease application and credit-background check approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Isbella Drive have any available units?
2610 Isbella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Isbella Drive have?
Some of 2610 Isbella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Isbella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Isbella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Isbella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Isbella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2610 Isbella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Isbella Drive offers parking.
Does 2610 Isbella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Isbella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Isbella Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 Isbella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Isbella Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 Isbella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Isbella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Isbella Drive has units with dishwashers.

