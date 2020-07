Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, formal dining and living area. Has family room and nook downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has huge closet, jetted tube & stand up shower. Other rooms are a good size with plenty of room in closets. Backyard is perfect for family gatherings especially under the large covered patio and anyone with a green thumb. Sorry but storage shed is not available for use and the house is being leased AS IS. Sorry no pets or smoking allowed.