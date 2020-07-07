All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:38 AM

2433 March Ln

2433 March Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2433 March Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice single story home in Grand Prairie - This lovely home has been updated with new inside paint, new plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a new stove and newer dishwasher with a built in bookcase. There is l large living area and an eat in kitchen. On the back of the home is a screened in and covered patio overlooking the large, fenced yard. There are several mature trees. There is also a one car garage with some storage and an opener. All electric. Arlington ISD. Tarrant County side. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
Getting kitchen counters resurfaced shortly.

(RLNE4923591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 March Ln have any available units?
2433 March Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 March Ln have?
Some of 2433 March Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 March Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2433 March Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 March Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 March Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2433 March Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2433 March Ln offers parking.
Does 2433 March Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 March Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 March Ln have a pool?
No, 2433 March Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2433 March Ln have accessible units?
No, 2433 March Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 March Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 March Ln has units with dishwashers.

