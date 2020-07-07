2433 March Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice single story home in Grand Prairie - This lovely home has been updated with new inside paint, new plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a new stove and newer dishwasher with a built in bookcase. There is l large living area and an eat in kitchen. On the back of the home is a screened in and covered patio overlooking the large, fenced yard. There are several mature trees. There is also a one car garage with some storage and an opener. All electric. Arlington ISD. Tarrant County side. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Getting kitchen counters resurfaced shortly.



(RLNE4923591)