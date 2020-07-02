2424 Waterside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

COME SEE YOUR NEW HOME - Completely updated 3 story David Weekly model home. 4 berm, 3.2 baths, formal dining, office with built ins, wood floors, completely painted - the interior and exterior. 5 burner gas cooktop. Breakfast bar, oversized nook with attached kitchen office. Gas stone fireplace. Master bath, jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, Master walk in closet with built in shelving. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and utility room on the 2nd floor. Entertain on the 3rd floor with a Media Room plus.