2352 Shackleford Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous home with over 4900 square feet in Lake Parks Addition. This home backs up to community lake and trails. Spacious home with soaring vaulted ceilings and upgrades galore. Five bedrooms and 3.5 bathes. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and a dry bar, plus are wrap around breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Formal living, dining, study, plus a game room upstairs with a wet bar. Master suite includes a see through fireplace, walk in closet and dual vanities. This is a pet friendly property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.