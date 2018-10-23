All apartments in Grand Prairie
2352 Shackleford Trail

2352 Shackleford Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Shackleford Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with over 4900 square feet in Lake Parks Addition. This home backs up to community lake and trails. Spacious home with soaring vaulted ceilings and upgrades galore. Five bedrooms and 3.5 bathes. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and a dry bar, plus are wrap around breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Formal living, dining, study, plus a game room upstairs with a wet bar. Master suite includes a see through fireplace, walk in closet and dual vanities. This is a pet friendly property.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Shackleford Trail have any available units?
2352 Shackleford Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Shackleford Trail have?
Some of 2352 Shackleford Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Shackleford Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Shackleford Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Shackleford Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Shackleford Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Shackleford Trail offer parking?
No, 2352 Shackleford Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2352 Shackleford Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Shackleford Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Shackleford Trail have a pool?
No, 2352 Shackleford Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Shackleford Trail have accessible units?
No, 2352 Shackleford Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Shackleford Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2352 Shackleford Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

