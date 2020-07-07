All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2322 Sunnyvale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2322 Sunnyvale Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:58 AM

2322 Sunnyvale Road

2322 Sunnyvale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2322 Sunnyvale Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lease this gorgeous one of a kind stately home situated on .90 acre in the heart of Grand Prairie for a fantastic price! Situated between 360 and 161, easy access in either direction. The bedrooms upstairs all include their own full bath, master bedroom and bath is a retreat, additional guest bath and bedroom downstairs. LED lighting throughout, THOR commercial grade 6 burner gas stove with griddle, double ovens, remote controlled vent a hood, all new flooring and paint throughout, new roof, tankless water heater, freshly plastered Boot shaped pool & spa, plenty of space for an rv or boat. Furnished available for an additional $200 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Sunnyvale Road have any available units?
2322 Sunnyvale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Sunnyvale Road have?
Some of 2322 Sunnyvale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Sunnyvale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Sunnyvale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Sunnyvale Road pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Sunnyvale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2322 Sunnyvale Road offer parking?
No, 2322 Sunnyvale Road does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Sunnyvale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Sunnyvale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Sunnyvale Road have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Sunnyvale Road has a pool.
Does 2322 Sunnyvale Road have accessible units?
No, 2322 Sunnyvale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Sunnyvale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Sunnyvale Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District