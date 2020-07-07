2322 Sunnyvale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lease this gorgeous one of a kind stately home situated on .90 acre in the heart of Grand Prairie for a fantastic price! Situated between 360 and 161, easy access in either direction. The bedrooms upstairs all include their own full bath, master bedroom and bath is a retreat, additional guest bath and bedroom downstairs. LED lighting throughout, THOR commercial grade 6 burner gas stove with griddle, double ovens, remote controlled vent a hood, all new flooring and paint throughout, new roof, tankless water heater, freshly plastered Boot shaped pool & spa, plenty of space for an rv or boat. Furnished available for an additional $200 per month