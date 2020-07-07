All apartments in Grand Prairie
2222 Canterbury Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2222 Canterbury Park Drive

2222 Canterbury Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Canterbury Park Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice town home in great area and ready for move in. This town home has been freshly painted and new carpet installed. All bedrooms are upstairs with a half bath down stairs. Small pet under 20# with pet deposit. Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive have any available units?
2222 Canterbury Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive have?
Some of 2222 Canterbury Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Canterbury Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Canterbury Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Canterbury Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Canterbury Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2222 Canterbury Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Canterbury Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2222 Canterbury Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2222 Canterbury Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Canterbury Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Canterbury Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

