2222 Canterbury Park Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice town home in great area and ready for move in. This town home has been freshly painted and new carpet installed. All bedrooms are upstairs with a half bath down stairs. Small pet under 20# with pet deposit. Come see for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
