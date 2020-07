Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhouse. New laminate wood flooring through out all living areas and bedrooms! New paint through out! Master bedroom located on the bottom floor and all other bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. This home is ready to be moved into with a new stove, washer and dryer and a large backyard! Close to schools, highways and shopping!