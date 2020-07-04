2006 Wilderness Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Moving Ready large fully upgraded home, HUGE Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are INCLUDED in the rent. Spacious floor plan! Large open concept living and dining areas, lots of natural light, fresh paint(living and dining areas painted in different colors after the furniture were moved out), vaulted ceilings, brick wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops with large island, stainless steel appliances, tons of beautiful cabinetry, tones of energy efficiency features in the house! Lovely master suite with walk-in closet. Big covered back patio, beautiful landscaping, and a fully fenced in yard! Convenient to shopping, food, and entertainment. Call Today!