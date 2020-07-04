1818 Abilene Court

Amenities

Cute three bedroom one an half bath home on a cul de sac. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Nice sized dining area and kitchen that overlooks backyard and has plenty of storage space. Master retreat with bath. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long.