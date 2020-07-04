1818 Abilene Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Trailwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Cute three bedroom one an half bath home on a cul de sac. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Nice sized dining area and kitchen that overlooks backyard and has plenty of storage space. Master retreat with bath. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1818 Abilene Court have any available units?
1818 Abilene Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.