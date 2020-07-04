All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM

1726 Santa Fe Trail

1726 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Santa Fe Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This well updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a big backyard for outdoor activities. All flooring is Laminate and tiles. Extremely close to both Elementary and Middle school. Also very close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Comes with Refrigerator and a dryer. Money requirements are first month rent, security deposit and last month's rent as this can be paid in six monthly installments. No pets, no smoking, no evictions. Pictures are from before the last tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

