1726 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This well updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a big backyard for outdoor activities. All flooring is Laminate and tiles. Extremely close to both Elementary and Middle school. Also very close to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Comes with Refrigerator and a dryer. Money requirements are first month rent, security deposit and last month's rent as this can be paid in six monthly installments. No pets, no smoking, no evictions. Pictures are from before the last tenant moved in.